ECO keen on student exchange with Azerbaijan's Garabagh University - SecGen

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) seeks to carry out student exchange at the suggestion of the Rector of Garabagh University, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad. M. Khan said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Youth Forum on “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future” held in Aghdam.

According to him, it is important that students from different countries of the region come to Khankendi and get an education.

