Greek defense minister charts strategic path with ‘Agenda 2030’ plans (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Defense Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias outlined the comprehensive modernization and strategic transformation of the Hellenic Navy under the ambitious ‘Agenda 2030’ plan, Trend reports via the Greek Defense Ministry.

Dendias welcomed the President at Miaouli Quay in the Port of Piraeus and accompanied him on board the frigate "SPETSAI" in the Saronic Gulf.

Also present were MP Sofia Voultepsi, representing the President of the Hellenic Parliament; Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, General Dimitrios Choupis; Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Georgios Kostidis; Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras; Chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, Air Marshal (I) Demosthenis Grigoriadis; Chief of the Hellenic Coast Guard, Vice Admiral Tryfon Kontizas; Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Christos Sasiakos; members of the Supreme Naval Council; and the President of the “Aikaterini Laskaridis” Foundation, Rear Admiral (ret.) Panos Laskaridis.

In his statement following the inspection, Dendias emphasized:

“The Naval Week and the Fleet Inspection, within the framework of Naval Week, with the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Konstantinos Tasoulas, constitute an element of the timeless naval tradition of the Nation.

They highlight the enduring relationship of Greece, the Greek people, and society with the sea. The Hellenic Navy, as you know, is a structural pillar of our defense, and its strengthening through the ‘Agenda 2030’ is not simply an upgrade of its capabilities.

It reflects a change of doctrine, a new deterrent national strategy. New units, advanced weapons, and communication systems, but now also artificial intelligence and integration of innovation, all these are part of the holistic approach we have named the ‘Achilles Shield.’

The ‘Achilles Shield’ liberates the modern weapons systems of the Navy from the narrow limits of territorial defense.

It transforms them, with their new capabilities, into strategic deterrent weapons. New Belharra frigates with strategic weapons and area air defense, new Italian frigates, which we are negotiating to replace the older, non-modernized S-type frigates.

Finally, the modernization of the MEKO frigates by our own Navy, the modernization of the Roussen boats, the modernization of the Type 214 submarines, which have also acquired new torpedoes, new fast patrol boats, new support ships, new Seahawk helicopters, new vertical takeoff drones, the anti-drone ‘Kentavros’ system, new functional networking, command and control systems.

We are also starting a process that will bring unmanned surface and underwater vessels.

But we also look to the future. Participation in the design of the new Constellation frigate, participation in the design of the Eurocorvette, and the design of a Greek ship for the first time, which the Navy will share with the Coast Guard.

All this with a legislated participation of the Greek Defense Industry at 25%. I also want to say that we are beginning discussions about acquiring new submarines. Of course, on a decade-long horizon. Submarines are not produced quickly.

And all this within a new legislated framework within the existing fiscal space that guarantees respect, absolute respect for the savings of the Greek taxpayer. Every euro must be spent with absolute transparency.

However, I would like to say that all the above, which will lead to a Navy ten times stronger than anything Hellenism has known until today — and I do not use this number without absolute measurement of the subject — would not be possible without the human factor, the women and men of the Navy, for whom a great effort has been made to improve their financial remuneration.

Whether as Cadets at the Naval Cadet School or later with successive raises, the last of which will take place, as the Prime Minister has reiterated, on October 1, 2025.

This leads to efforts to improve their quality of life and that of their families", Dendias concluded.

