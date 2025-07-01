Bosnia’s industrial turnover sees modest uptick in May 2025
Bosnia and Herzegovina's industrial sector saw a modest monthly increase in turnover this May, driven by strong domestic demand and significant growth in capital goods. While international sales dipped slightly, annual figures point to robust expansion across key categories.
