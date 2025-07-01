Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 1, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 39 currencies increased, while 5 currencies decreased compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 600,949 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 707,355 rials. On June 30, the euro was priced at 702,069 rials.

Currency Rial on July 1 Rial on June 30 1 US dollar USD 600,949 600,559 1 British pound GBP 824,578 821,987 1 Swiss franc CHF 756,912 747,007 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,337 63,299 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,520 59,591 1 Danish krone DKK 94,808 94,339 1 Indian rupee INR 7,010 7,026 1 UAE Dirham AED 163,635 163,529 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,966,207 1,960,173 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 211,728 211,816 100 Japanese yen JPY 416,824 414,842 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,553 76,508 1 Omani rial OMR 1,561,856 1,559,543 1 Canadian dollar CAD 441,228 438,880 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 365,990 363,728 1 South African rand ZAR 33,916 33,737 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,094 15,048 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,683 7,642 1 Qatari riyal QAR 165,096 164,989 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,882 45,831 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 394,954 392,133 1 Saudi riyal SAR 160,253 160,149 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,598,269 1,597,231 1 Singapore dollar SGD 472,374 470,733 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 490,101 489,509 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,045 20,030 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 286 286 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 437,913 438,921 1 Libyan dinar LYD 110,995 110,885 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,887 83,741 100 Thai baht THB 1,859,271 1,847,612 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 142,651 142,023 1,000 South Korean won KRW 443,972 440,534 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 847,601 847,051 1 euro EUR 707,355 702,069 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,682 115,496 1 Georgian lari GEL 220,865 220,502 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,103 36,955 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,558 8,552 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 183,497 183,008 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 353,499 353,270 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,065,994 1,061,237 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,702 60,669 1 Turkmen manat TMT 171,258 171,577 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,644 5,634

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 831,170 rials and $1 costs 706,138 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.