Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 1

Economy Materials 1 July 2025 09:42 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 1

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 1, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 39 currencies increased, while 5 currencies decreased compared to the previous day.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 600,949 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 707,355 rials. On June 30, the euro was priced at 702,069 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 1

Rial on June 30

1 US dollar

USD

600,949

600,559

1 British pound

GBP

824,578

821,987

1 Swiss franc

CHF

756,912

747,007

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,337

63,299

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,520

59,591

1 Danish krone

DKK

94,808

94,339

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,010

7,026

1 UAE Dirham

AED

163,635

163,529

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,966,207

1,960,173

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

211,728

211,816

100 Japanese yen

JPY

416,824

414,842

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,553

76,508

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,561,856

1,559,543

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

441,228

438,880

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

365,990

363,728

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,916

33,737

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,094

15,048

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,683

7,642

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

165,096

164,989

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,882

45,831

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

394,954

392,133

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

160,253

160,149

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,598,269

1,597,231

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

472,374

470,733

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

490,101

489,509

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,045

20,030

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

286

286

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

437,913

438,921

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

110,995

110,885

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,887

83,741

100 Thai baht

THB

1,859,271

1,847,612

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

142,651

142,023

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

443,972

440,534

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

847,601

847,051

1 euro

EUR

707,355

702,069

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,682

115,496

1 Georgian lari

GEL

220,865

220,502

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,103

36,955

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,558

8,552

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

183,497

183,008

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

353,499

353,270

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,065,994

1,061,237

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,702

60,669

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

171,258

171,577

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,644

5,634

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 831,170 rials and $1 costs 706,138 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 815,874 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,143 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 907,000–910,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1,04-1,07 million rials.

