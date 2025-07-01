Italian energy leader ENI broadens footprint in Turkmenistan
Italian energy giant ENI strengthens its long-term commitment to Turkmenistan with the opening of a new office in Ashgabat, signaling plans to expand operations across oil production and renewable energy sectors. Since 2008, ENI has invested over $2.4 billion and produced more than 19.5 million tons of oil, underscoring its significant role in the country’s energy industry.
