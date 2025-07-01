Kapital Bank’s “PO Growth” development program trains future product managers

Kapital Bank has successfully completed its “PO Growth” development program aimed at strengthening product-oriented thinking and attracting young talent to the field. Participants of the program had the opportunity to gain comprehensive knowledge of the entire product lifecycle – from ideation, initial research, and needs assessment to launch and post-analysis stages.

A total of 493 individuals applied for the program, but only 33 candidates successfully passed the selection stages and were admitted. Over the course of four months, the participants underwent intensive training across five modules. The curriculum included not only theoretical instruction but also practical examples, tests, and interactive workshops, helping to solidify the knowledge gained.

One of the program’s distinguishing features was its holistic approach: participants acquired knowledge not only in business-related areas but also in technical domains. They developed hands-on skills in applying a systematic approach to product development and accurately analyzing customer needs. Additionally, the program focused on enhancing essential soft skills such as leadership, teamwork, and effective communication.

The training sessions were delivered by experienced executives, product owners, and agile management specialists from various departments of Kapital Bank. This allowed participants to learn from real-world cases and receive comprehensive answers to their questions.

Kapital Bank is one of the first financial institutions in the country to implement Agile methodology. Since 2018, the bank has integrated this approach into its internal processes, enabling product teams to operate more efficiently and with a customer-centric focus. Agile promotes stronger cross-team collaboration, accelerates decision-making, and facilitates faster implementation of innovative solutions.

