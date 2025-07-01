Chengdu Airlines opens direct China–Tajikistan route via Kashgar and Khujand

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 1. At the initiative of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of Tajikistan, and in cooperation with the Civil Aviation Authority of China, the Chinese Chengdu Airlines has launched direct passenger flights on the route Kashgar – Khujand – Kashgar starting July 1, Trend reports via the country's Civil Aviation Agency.

According to the information, flights will be operated once a week. This will expand the geography of flights, help develop the civil aviation sector, and contribute to turning Tajikistan into a transit country.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that China Southern Airlines also launched direct flights between Dushanbe and Beijing on June 16.

Moreover, the expansion of flights between Tajikistan and China is one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation and was discussed during the state visit of President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China to Tajikistan in July 2024.

In this context, President Emomali Rahmon gave specific instructions to the Civil Aviation Agency to increase the number of flights and open new routes between cities in Tajikistan and China. To implement these directives, a delegation from China’s civil aviation administration visited Tajikistan in March 2025.