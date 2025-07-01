ECO advances with more than 20 plans in intergovernmental review - official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. More than 20 documents on plans of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) are at the stage of intergovernmental consideration, the head of the Economic Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadov said, Trend reports.



He announced during a speech at the panel session “High Perspectives: Role of Youth in Regional Development” within the Youth Forum in Aghdam.

According to him, there are 14 global and 7 local initiatives, 2 of which are relevant to the current discussions.

"We developed the Baku Principles with 12 elements and then prepared a statement together with 14 UN agencies and multilateral banking organizations. These principles are already being endorsed by countries. As part of the COP29 chairmanship, we launched climate and education initiatives. We are implementing these initiatives at the regional level," he noted.

He emphasized that the second important issue is climate finance.

"For the first time, we have combined climate finance and investments. This was done to support developing countries. This was important for sustainable climate finance. We believe that this initiative can be realized within the ECO framework," he said.

Mammadov also noted that there are up to 25 documents related to ECO plans, which are currently undergoing intergovernmental processes.

“We unite youth, women, representatives of the private sector, who should be involved in the drafting of these documents,” he added.

In conclusion, he emphasized that holding the Youth Forum for the first time in Karabakh is a historic event.