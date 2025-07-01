Azerbaijan's Baku set to host D-8 Youth Forum

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. The D-8 Youth Forum is planned to be held in Baku in July 2025, Secretary-General of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam said in a video address during the Youth Forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) on the theme "Strengthening the Role of Youth in Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future," being held in Aghdam, Trend reports.

"The D-8 attaches great importance to empowering youth, in parallel with efforts to integrate the climate agenda. Azerbaijan became the ninth member of our organization during the XI Summit of the Organization in Cairo in December 2024. Since then, the country has shown active interest and made a significant contribution to the activities of the D-8. In particular, the country expressed its readiness to host the D-8 Youth Forum in July 2025 in Baku," he explained.

He noted that empowering youth is the most important part of the D-8 cooperation agenda.

According to him, the D-8 will persist in leveraging the backing of Azerbaijan and other member states, alongside synergistic engagement with stakeholders and global entities, including ECO, to actualize initiatives that catalyze the latent capabilities of the youth demographic.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel