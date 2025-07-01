Turkmenistan, Zambia explore new avenues for political and economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 1. The Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Zambia, Rashid Meredov and Mulambo Haimbe, respectively, held a telephone conversation focused on expanding cooperation between the countries, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's MFA.

The discussion covered developments in political, diplomatic, trade, and economic spheres.

The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral collaboration within international organizations, with particular attention to the United Nations. Preparations for the upcoming Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC 3) were a key topic.

Zambia’s active role in the 2022 UN Ministerial Transport Conference for Landlocked Developing Countries was also noted during the conversation, underscoring ongoing engagement in multilateral efforts to support landlocked nations.