Azerbaijan’s сare and support for Ukrainian children draws ambassador’s appreciation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev has expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for the support of Ukrainian children, Trend reports.

The ambassador wrote on his X page that another group of children from Ukraine arrived in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation.

"A group of children sent from the Sumy region under the patronage of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in Azerbaijan for recreation and rehabilitation. Thank you to the leadership of Azerbaijan, the people, and all supporters for supporting this program for Ukrainian children," the publication reads.