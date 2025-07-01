Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan’s сare and support for Ukrainian children draws ambassador’s appreciation

Society Materials 1 July 2025 14:04 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan’s сare and support for Ukrainian children draws ambassador’s appreciation
Photo: Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev/ X

Follow Trend on

Farhad Mammadov
Farhad Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev has expressed gratitude to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for the support of Ukrainian children, Trend reports.

The ambassador wrote on his X page that another group of children from Ukraine arrived in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation.

"A group of children sent from the Sumy region under the patronage of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in Azerbaijan for recreation and rehabilitation. Thank you to the leadership of Azerbaijan, the people, and all supporters for supporting this program for Ukrainian children," the publication reads.

Latest

Latest

Read more