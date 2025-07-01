Azerbaijan expands number of detainees on case of Sputnik news agency

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
1 July 2025
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Seven people were detained during the operational and investigative activities carried out by the employees of the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan in the Baku branch of the Russia Today news agency (Sputnik Azerbaijan), Trend reports.

Two people were arrested, and five more were brought to criminal responsibility in a criminal case initiated under articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan on fraud, illegal entrepreneurship, and legalization of property acquired by criminal means.

Investigative actions on the criminal case are ongoing.

