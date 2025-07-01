G7 Foreign Ministers urge Iran to resume full cooperation with IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. G7 Foreign Ministers have called on Iran to urgently resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports referring to a Joint Statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers on Iran and the Middle East.

“We the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, met in The Hague on June 25, 2025, where we discussed recent events in the Middle East. We reiterate our support for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran announced by U.S. President Trump, and urge all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region,” reads the statement.

G7 Foreign Ministers appreciate Qatar’s important role in facilitating the ceasefire and express full solidarity to Qatar and Iraq following the recent strikes by Iran and its proxies and partners against their territory.

“We welcome all efforts in the region towards stabilization and de-escalation. We reaffirm that the Islamic Republic of Iran can never have nuclear weapons, and urge Iran to refrain from reconstituting its unjustified enrichment activities. We call for the resumption of negotiations, resulting in a comprehensive, verifiable and durable agreement that addresses Iran’s nuclear program.

In order to have a sustainable and credible resolution, we call on Iran to urgently resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as required by its safeguards obligations and to provide the IAEA with verifiable information about all nuclear material in Iran, including by providing access to IAEA inspectors. We condemn calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Grossi,” the statement says.

G7 Foreign Ministers underscore the centrality of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

“It is essential that Iran remains party to and fully implements its obligations under the Treaty. We reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we reaffirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel,” the statement reads.