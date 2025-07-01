Turkmenistan reports strong wheat output in its Akhal amid agricultural сampaign

Photo: International Union for Conservation of Nature

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov reviewed the results of the regional wheat harvest during a working meeting. Akhal Velayat reported collecting over 400,000 tons, with other regions finalizing their harvests and preparing for the next season.

