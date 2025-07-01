Uzbekistan discloses cabbage export trends for 5M2025

Between January and May 2025, Uzbekistan exported 122,900 tons of cabbage worth $46.8 million, primarily to CIS countries. Russia received the largest share (85,700 tons), followed by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus. A smaller portion (2,500 tons) was exported to other countries.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register