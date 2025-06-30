Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova addresses event to mark 136th anniversary of IPU (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. At the request of Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) from Azerbaijan, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sevil Mikayilova took part in celebrations to mark the International Day of Parliamentarism and the 136th anniversary of IPU in Greece, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the IPU Gender Partnership Group, of which she is a member, S. Mikayilova congratulated the participants on this significant occasion.

Greece is hosting the 296th session of IPU Executive Committee that kicked off on June 28 and will run until July 1.