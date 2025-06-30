Russia cracks down on European media with website access limits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Russia has imposed restrictions on access to the websites of 15 European media outlets, Trend reports via the Russian MFA.

"As a countermeasure to yet another round of restrictions by the European Union (EU) targeting eight Russian media outlets and information platforms namely 'Eurasia Daily', 'Fondsk', 'Lenta', 'News Front', 'Rubaltic', 'South Front', the Foundation for Strategic Culture, and the Federal State Budgetary Institution 'RIC Krasnaya Zvezda' — enacted under what the EU Council called the 16th sanctions 'package' in February of this year, the Russian side has decided to implement reciprocal restrictions. These will block access from Russian territory to the web platforms of 15 media outlets from EU member states involved in the dissemination of false information.

Official Brussels and the capitals of EU member states had been repeatedly warned that bans and unjustified restrictions on Russian media, along with other politically motivated repressive actions, would not go unanswered.

"The responsibility for this outcome lies entirely with the European Union and the bloc member states that supported these unlawful decisions. They have consciously chosen to escalate the sanctions spiral, violating all of their international obligations regarding media pluralism and freedom of access to information," the MFA said in a statement.

The MFA also noted that should the restrictions on Russian media and information platforms be lifted, the Russian side will, in turn, review its decision regarding European media outlets.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel