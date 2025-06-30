Fitch praises Uzbekistan’s reform path and resilience despite inflation challenges

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 30. International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings projects that Uzbekistan’s net external creditor position will reach 21 percent of GDP in 2025, down from 44 percent in 2020, Trend reports.

Despite the decline, it remains a notable strength compared to the median for countries rated in the ‘BB’ category.

Despite the persistent high levels of commodity reliance—wherein commodity exports constitute approximately 30 percent of the prevailing external revenue streams in 2024—the nation’s export framework is progressively evolving towards diversification. The proportion of services within the aggregate export framework escalated to 25 percent in 2024, an increase from 14 percent in 2021, indicative of a transition towards a more equilibrated and robust economic paradigm.



Inflationary dynamics are moderating, although the inflation rate continues to exceed the established benchmark. In 2025, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan elevated its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 14 percent, aligning with its ongoing shift towards an inflation-targeting paradigm. Fitch anticipates a contraction in the inflationary trajectory, projecting a descent to an average of 7 percent by 2026, a reduction from the approximately 9 percent benchmark established in 2024, albeit remaining elevated relative to the central bank's medium-term objective of 5 percent. In May 2025, the inflationary trajectory decelerated to approximately 9 percent on a year-over-year basis, following a zenith of around 10 percent in March. This moderation can be attributed primarily to a contraction in price escalations within the services sector, which constitutes 23 percent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket.

The banking sector remains stable and well-capitalized. As of the end of 2024, the return on equity was close to 7 percent, and the capital adequacy ratio stood at approximately 17 percent. The regulatory non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained low at 4 percent, although Fitch estimates the share of impaired loans under IFRS standards was closer to 10 percent.

Financial dollarization continues to decline, with deposit dollarization falling to 24.5 percent in March 2025, down from roughly 40 percent in early 2020. At the same time, the share of state-subsidized lending fell to 23 percent of total loans in April 2025, compared to 28 percent in June 2024, driven by ongoing financial sector reforms. However, the remaining volume still limits the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission.

Overall, Uzbekistan’s economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by robust external buffers, a commitment to structural reforms, and prudent macroeconomic policies. These strengths position the country well to withstand external shocks and maintain sustainable growth in the medium term.