Iran's imports of core commodities climb in latest figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Iran imported 103,000 tons of essential products (wheat, barley, rice, soybeans, and cooking oil) into the country on June 24.

Data obtained by Trend from Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA) indicates that the importation volume of critical commodities surged by 40 percent relative to the metrics recorded in June 22.



"The escalation in inbound shipments signifies the sustained operational capacity of all domestic sectors engaged in the nation’s international commerce," the statement articulated.



In the interim period of two months, the volume of Iran's non-oil imports reached 5.92 million metric tons, with a fiscal valuation of $8.47 billion. The value of non-oil imports experienced a contraction of 7.8 percent, while the volume saw an uptick of 1.16 percent relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year, specifically from March 20 to May 20, 2024.



Iran strategically emphasizes the procurement of essential commodities for domestic consumption, concurrently imposing specific limitations on the importation of goods that are already manufactured within its borders.

