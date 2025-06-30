Kyrgyz carrier Asman opens sky bridge to Kazakhstan’s Almaty

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 30. Asman airline, operating in Kyrgyzstan, has launched flights connecting Kazakhstan's Almaty with Issyk-Kul International Airport, Trend reports via the Airports of Kyrgyzstan company.

The route was launched in cooperation with the tour operator Compass Kazakhstan and operates twice a week throughout summer, with flights scheduled on Mondays and Fridays.

Asman Airlines is a state-owned carrier of Kyrgyzstan and a subsidiary of the Airports of Kyrgyzstan company. The airline operates Dash 8-Q400 aircraft with a capacity of 80 passengers.

Meanwhile, on May 28, 2025, Kazakhstan’s national carrier, Air Astana, launched a new international route connecting Almaty with Osh, Kyrgyzstan. The service operates four times a week, with flights scheduled on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.