North Macedonia, United States discuss monetary policy and institutional resilience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. During the 95th General Assembly of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in Basel, Switzerland, the Governor of the National Bank of North Macedonia, Dr. Trajko Slaveski, met with the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (FED), Jerome Powell, Trend reports citing the North Macedonia's Central Bank.

The convening underscored the criticality of safeguarding the autonomy of central banking institutions as a cornerstone for efficacious monetary policy directed towards achieving price equilibrium and financial robustness.



Discourse transpired regarding international dilemmas and the imperative for synergistic collaboration among monetary authorities.



Governor Slaveski underscored the criticality of ongoing dialogue with premier monetary entities and the synergistic exchange of best practices as a pivotal factor in fostering a robust and resilient financial ecosystem.

