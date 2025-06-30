Kazakhstan pulls back curtain on purse strings for heating repairs in its eastern region

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Kazakh government has allocated over 2.5 billion tenge ($4.8 million) to repair heating networks in East Kazakhstan, focusing on the city of Ridder and K. Kaisenov settlement. The funds will support the overhaul of nearly 6 km of worn infrastructure.

