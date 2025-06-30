Speaker of Parliament set to attend in first-ever Uzbek-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. A parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, has arrived on a working visit to Uzbekistan to participate in the First Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Forum, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

She was met at the international airport of Urgench by the Chairperson of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva, and other officials.

The forum will be held in Khiva.

