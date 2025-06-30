Rwanda looks to Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Khidmət” to modernize public services (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ An Azerbaijani delegation led by Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, visited Rwanda at the invitation of the Government of this country, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation met with officials of the Rwandan Development Board, the Minister of Public Service, and other relevant institutions during the visit. Ulvi Mehdiyev delivered a comprehensive presentation on “ASAN Khidmet” and other activities of the State Agency.

After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Agency and the Rwandan Development Board. The document aims to implement the “ASAN Khidmet” experience in Rwanda.

A public service center based on the “ASAN Khidmet” experience is planned to be established in Rwanda within the implementation of the MoU.

As part of his visit, the Chairman of the State Agency visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial, laid a wreath to honor the memory of the victims, and wrote heartfelt words in the guest book.

During the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), held in Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame expressed mutual interest in bringing the “ASAN Khidmet” model to Rwanda. In this context, a Rwandan delegation had previously visited Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel