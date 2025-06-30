Uzbekistan Airways to expand fleet with two new Airbus A321neo jets
Uzbekistan Airways will receive two Airbus A321neo aircraft in 2026 through a lease agreement with CALC. The jets will feature upgraded cabins, onboard Wi-Fi, and energy-efficient performance, further supporting the airline’s expansion strategy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy