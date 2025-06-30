Uzbekistan tops Central Asia in tourism growth as services surge

Photo: Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency

Uzbekistan’s tourism sector has become the largest component of its growing services economy in 2024, driven by digital infrastructure, reforms, and rising international tourist flows. The services sector now accounts for nearly half of GDP and over half of employment, signaling a structural shift in the country’s economic model.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register