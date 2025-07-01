Brother of slain Azerbaijanis trusts in virtue of mobilized efforts to unearth truth

Aghjabadi, Azerbaijan, July 1. All possible resources have been mobilized to reveal the truth about the torture and murder of my brothers, the brother of the Azerbaijanis killed in Yekaterenburg, Seyfaddin Huseynli, told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, from the first days of the incident, the Russian side has been spreading false information that his brothers allegedly died of excitement or a heart attack - another lie characteristic of this country.

"The next stage is already the work of the investigative authorities. I can only say that all available resources have been mobilized to fully disclose all the circumstances of this case. So far, we have no opportunity to return to our native village of Myarzili, so the farewell ceremony will be held here in Aghjabedi. My brothers will be buried in the cemetery where my father, mother, and relatives are buried," he said.

Safarov expressed confidence in the government's support in protecting the rights of our compatriots, who are currently detained in Russia and have suffered serious injuries.

"Among those in detention in Russia, there are persons who have suffered serious bodily injuries. Some of them are still in the detention center, and unjustified legal proceedings against them continue. Among them is my brother, 61-year-old Zakir Safarov. Even though the 72-hour period appointed by the court has already expired, his release is postponed for far-fetched reasons. I believe that every result that will be achieved in this case will be possible due to the strength and justice of our state," he added.

On June 27, at around 5 a.m., Russia's FCC officers conducted operations at various addresses in the city of Yekaterinburg where members of the Safarov family, Russian citizens originally from the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, live. During the operations conducted by the FCC officers, brothers Huseyn and Ziyaddin Safarov were killed, and 8 people, including the brother of the killed, Bekir Safarov, received bodily injuries of various degrees of severity.