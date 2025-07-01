Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan strengthen ties with new co-op deals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan signed documents on cooperation in such spheres as industry, construction, production, and modernization of infrastructure at an event held at the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and representatives of business circles of both countries took part in the event. Documents on cooperation between the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and companies Matanat A and TuranAz were signed. The documents cover projects on the production of dry building mixes, gypsum board, as well as the construction of residential houses in Namangan city (Uzbekistan).

Along with this, Azerbaijani and Uzbek companies signed documents on production of dairy products. The documents were signed between Panamilk and Atena, Jizzax Organic and Milla Dairy.

The event also included the signing of documents on partnership between Uzbek company Havas Holding and Azerbaijani company RJ CHEMICAL CO in the field of production and sale of household chemicals, as well as on cooperation on the project of production of high-voltage cable between the Association Uzeltexsanoat (Uzbekistan) and Azerbaijani company STP Global Cable.

The implementation of these documents, involving the organization of joint activities in such spheres as industry, construction, production, improvement of infrastructure, will stimulate cooperation and economic and trade relations between economic entities," the information notes.