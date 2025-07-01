Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan plan joint projects in youth policy - deputy minister

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are planning joint projects in the sphere of youth policy, the Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan, Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov, told reporters, Trend reports.

He announced on the sidelines of the ECO Youth Forum on “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future” held in Aghdam.

"Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan intend to continue to closely cooperate in the sphere of youth policy, culture, and sports. We plan to implement joint projects that will be a good platform for interaction and development of the youth of both countries," he said.

According to him, holding the youth forum in Khankendi has a special symbolic significance, because Aghdam in the Karabakh region symbolizes restoration, and youth is a force capable of building, creating, and moving forward.

Aghdam hosts the ECO Youth Forum. The event is held for the first time within the framework of “ECO Week”. The main goal of the forum is to strengthen the participation of young people in building the future of the ECO region and to include their ideas in the new development strategy of the organization.