Kyrgyzstan moves to enhance budget through upcoming treasury bill sale
On July 3, the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange will hold an auction for one-year government treasury bills to raise funds for the state budget. The previous auction saw strong investor demand that exceeded initial expectations, prompting the Ministry of Finance to increase the issue size. The treasury bills offered a notable yield, and the total government obligations on these bills have grown significantly.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy