Kyrgyzstan moves to enhance budget through upcoming treasury bill sale

On July 3, the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange will hold an auction for one-year government treasury bills to raise funds for the state budget. The previous auction saw strong investor demand that exceeded initial expectations, prompting the Ministry of Finance to increase the issue size. The treasury bills offered a notable yield, and the total government obligations on these bills have grown significantly.

