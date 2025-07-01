U.S. congressional delegation visits Lithuania for strategic security talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. On June 30, a delegation of U.S. Congressional employees who support members of the Senate and House of Representatives in their official duties visited Lithuania for a series of strategic-level discussions with Lithuanian institutions, Trend reports.

The group met with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss regional security dynamics, transatlantic cooperation, the outcomes of the recent NATO Summit in The Hague, and bilateral relations between the United States and Lithuania.

Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys welcomed the delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and expressed gratitude for the United States' longstanding support for Baltic security. He highlighted the continued deployment of U.S. troops in Lithuania and the support provided through the Baltic Security Initiative, which strengthens military infrastructure and defense readiness across the region.

Discussions at the ministry addressed hybrid threats, maritime security issues—including risks posed by so-called “shadow fleet” activities—and the importance of maintaining international pressure to uphold global security standards. Lithuanian diplomats emphasized the country’s deep appreciation for its strategic partnership with the U.S., calling Lithuania “America’s best friend in Europe.”

Delegation members were also briefed on Lithuania’s defense commitments and investment in military capabilities. Lithuanian officials underlined that the U.S. presence in the region remains a cornerstone of deterrence and stability.

In addition to the Foreign Ministry, the U.S. delegation held meetings with officials from the Ministry of National Defence, the Office of the President, and members of the Seimas (Parliament). They also visited the Geopolitics and Security Studies Center and the Pabradė Training Area, where they toured infrastructure projects under construction and met with U.S. troops stationed at Camp Herkus.

The Congressional staff visit is held twice a year and serves as an opportunity to deepen understanding of Lithuania’s security environment and explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation. Topics typically include defense, energy, economic resilience, cybersecurity, and regional affairs. Following their visit to Lithuania, the delegation is scheduled to travel to other Baltic countries.