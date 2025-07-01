Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 1 July 2025 16:35 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan ratifies agreement with North Macedonia on visa abolition for holders of diplomatic and service passports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. President Ilham Aliyev has approved “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports,” Trend reports.

According to the document, “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of North Macedonia on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports,” signed in Baku on March 12, 2025, was approved.

