ECO’s SecGen urges practical steps to empower youth in goal achievement

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 1. It's important to take concrete steps for the practical involvement of youth in achieving common goals, the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Asad. M. Khan said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Youth Forum on “Enhancing the Role of Youth for Building a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future” held in Aghdam.

“We must take conscious steps to ensure that young people are not just passive participants, but active leaders in shaping and realizing our common goals and aspirations,” he said.

According to him, in the quest for a more integrated and interconnected region, it is clear that success will depend not only on cooperation between governments but also on the active engagement of all key stakeholders, including youth, women, and the private sector.

"These groups are central to the transformation of any country or region. A forum dedicated to increasing youth participation in building a sustainable and climate-resilient future emphasizes: the participation of the younger generation is vital to shaping the future of our region. It is through engaging and supporting young people that we can bring fresh perspectives, creativity, and innovation to pressing issues," Asad M. Khan said.