Joint venture set up for Azerbaijan-Central Asia Green Energy Corridor project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy held an event on the establishment and approval of the charter of the Green Corridor Union LLC between AzerEnergy OJSC, Kazakhstan Electric Grid Operating Company, and National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan OJSC for the implementation of the "Azerbaijan-Central Asia Green Energy Corridor" project, a source in the ministry told Trend.

Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov spoke about the importance of the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Development and Transmission of Green Energy between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan" signed by the heads of state within the framework of the COP29 event, as well as the Implementation Program between the Ministries of Energy of the three countries and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the relevant project.

It was noted that AzerEnergy OJSC, Kazakhstan Electric Grid Operating Company, and National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan OJSC have established a joint venture—Green Corridor Union LLC—which will operate in Baku.

The execution of the initiative is poised to be pivotal in bolstering energy sovereignty, facilitating the attainment of sustainable development objectives, and advancing the green energy paradigm for our nations. During the strategic alignment session, deliberations were conducted regarding the operational synergies of the collaborative enterprise.

Then, a signing ceremony was held on the establishment of the Green Corridor Union LLC. The document was signed by Ziyaddin Guliyev, Vice President of AzerEnergy OJSC, Saltanat Shunayeva, Department Head of the "Kazakhstan Electric Network Operating Company", and Feruz Kurbonov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Electric Network of Uzbekistan. It was agreed to appoint Farhad Mammadov as the Head (General Director) of the Green Corridor Union LLC.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel