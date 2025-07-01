Yelo card cashback just got better – higher limits, bigger rewards!

Yelo Bank, always prioritizing the needs of its customers, has updated its cashback terms to make them even more rewarding! Starting July 1, 2025, you can earn cashback on both domestic and international purchases using any of your Yelo cards — debit, installment, or credit. One of the key highlights? Up to 20% cashback across 16 popular spending categories!



Depending on your deposit amount, loan volume, and card balance at Yelo, you’ll be eligible for one of two cashback packages: "Standard" or "Bright". These packages differ in terms of cashback rates and monthly earning limits. To activate a package, simply meet at least one of the monthly targets — for deposit, card balance, or loan amount.



A 30-day grace period will be applied from the launch date of the new terms, allowing customers to enjoy the Standard package while they work toward their targets.



New Yelo cardholders will also automatically receive the "Standard" cashback package until the end of the month in which they activate their card.



Monthly cashback limits have also been increased:

– 90 AZN with the "Standard" package,

– 140 AZN with the "Bright" package.



Good news for foreign currency cardholders (USD / EUR): the updated cashback benefits apply to you too! All cashback earnings will be calculated in AZN.



