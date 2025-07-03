Uzbekistan eyes digital revolution in transport with SAP integration talks
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport and KPMG are discussing the potential implementation of the SAP digital platform to modernize the country’s road and rail transport systems. The project aims to enhance operational efficiency, automate processes, and improve data-driven decision-making.
