Iranian currency rates for April 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 28, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 17 currency prices grew while 15 fell from April 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,930 rials. On April 27, one euro was 44,882 rials.

Currency Rial on April 28 Rial on April 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,462 52,382 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,932 45,941 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,845 3,837 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,807 3,807 1 Danish krone DKK 6,023 6,019 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,098 136,318 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,086 15,088 100 Japanese yens JPY 26,541 26,646 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,062 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,716 30,704 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,947 24,939 1 South African rand ZAR 2,233 2,233 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,294 1,293 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 459 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,440 27,415 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,821 30,831 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,145 38,281 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,420 1,420 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,458 31,463 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,634 8,635 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,796 5,796 100 Thai baths THB 113,476 113,546 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,811 8,810 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,497 30,501 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,930 44,884 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,510 9,482 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,695 15,684 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,592 2,589 1 Afghan afghani AFN 583 583 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,853 12,845 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,693 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,782 72,762 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,847 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,015 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 474,546 rials and $1 at 443,595 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 443,087 rials, and the price of $1 was 414,188 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 614,000–617,000 rials, while one euro is about 657,000–660,000 rials.

