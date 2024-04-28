Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for April 28

Iran Materials 28 April 2024 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for April 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 28, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 17 currency prices grew while 15 fell from April 27.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,930 rials. On April 27, one euro was 44,882 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 28

Rial on April 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,462

52,382

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,932

45,941

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,845

3,837

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,807

3,807

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,023

6,019

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,098

136,318

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,086

15,088

100 Japanese yens

JPY

26,541

26,646

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,062

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,716

30,704

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,947

24,939

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,233

2,233

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,294

1,293

1 Russian ruble

RUB

456

459

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,440

27,415

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,821

30,831

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,145

38,281

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,420

1,420

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,458

31,463

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,634

8,635

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,796

5,796

100 Thai baths

THB

113,476

113,546

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,811

8,810

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,497

30,501

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,930

44,884

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,510

9,482

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,695

15,684

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,592

2,589

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

583

583

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,853

12,845

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,693

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,782

72,762

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,015

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 474,546 rials and $1 at 443,595 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 443,087 rials, and the price of $1 was 414,188 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 614,000–617,000 rials, while one euro is about 657,000–660,000 rials.

