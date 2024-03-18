Azerbaijani MPs, famous Dutch writer discuss neocolonialism tackling measures at Baku Network platform (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijani MPs Tural Ganjaliyev and Sevil Mikayilova held discussions on neocolonialism tackling measures with famous Dutch publicist Sandew Hira, author of the book Decolonizing The Mind: a guide to decolonial theory and practice, within the Baku Network platform, Trend reports.

They also mentioned measures to combat Islamophobia, pointing out the global role of Azerbaijan in these processes.

Thus, it was underlined that Azerbaijan has emerged as one of the world's most consequential nations in recent times, contributing significantly to the global struggle against neocolonial impulses and Islamophobia.

"When individuals discuss colonialism, they typically focus on its political and economic facets. Political independence from previous colonizers is another aspect of decolonization. That's the typical way that people consider things. Regarding the colonizers, however, scholars from the Global South have recently brought attention to another facet of colonialism: its intellectual and cultural components.

Now, I contend that we ought to see world history from the standpoint of civilization inside the theoretical framework of decolonizing the mind that I have constructed. My contention is that, as a result of our divergent viewpoints, we must create a new network of intellectual thought that transcends Eurocentrism. On the other hand, disagreements foster creativity. There will be no originality if everyone has the same viewpoints," Hira said.

