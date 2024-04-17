BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. In the past few days, some news outlets have shared details from a document that talks about agreements made during a meeting involving US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. These documents outline plans for future military and technical cooperation between Western countries and Armenia.

Two things stand out in the document. First, the US is backing efforts to improve security along the border. What's interesting is that they're talking about the border between Armenia and Iran. This indicates strategic interests and priorities in relations between Washington and Yerevan. It is quite evident that Armenia seems to be turning into a place against Iran, not far from Tehran.

For Iran, this is definitely going to be a major challenge. Now the US will be able to use Armenia as a base for spying and stirring up trouble against Iran. So basically, the US is tightening the screws around Iran, leaving fewer countries nearby that Iran can really get along with.

Despite what the advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader said about the West intervening in the Caucasus, Iran's still keeping its cards close to its chest. Talking about that trilateral meeting in Brussels, he said, "They just want to ramp up tension and find reasons to deploy their military here, all in the name of keeping the region safe and independent".

The second part of the document focuses more on the EU's interests and addresses security mechanisms at the border. A key point is the EU's support for the Armenian government's decision to remove Russia’s border patrol from Yerevan Airport, the Armenian-Iranian border, and other border points. The EU's satisfaction is clear, as Russia is currently the bloc's main geopolitical rival. The Armenian government's decision aligns perfectly with the EU's interests.

Armenia is becoming a tool for Western countries to expand their influence in new regions. This is significant for Western nations, given that Armenia's political weakness and uncertainty allow the US and EU to exploit the situation to simultaneously weaken Russia and Iran. This approach enables Western countries to enhance their international influence while diminishing that of their rivals.

The issue for Armenia is that it's losing its political sovereignty. Yerevan won't be able to make political and economic decisions based on its own interests; instead, it'll have to consider the interests of its "friends".

Regarding mentions of Azerbaijan, the document only includes one such point: Europe promises to assist Armenia in strengthening its border with Azerbaijan by funding the construction of engineering fortifications. This European approach is quite disappointing. True peace in the region can only come after a peace agreement is signed. Allocating funds for building engineering structures, barbed wire, and other security measures isn't a serious solution.

Signing a peace agreement would pave the way for post-conflict peacebuilding, including transport and economic relations, which is a practical blueprint for the region's future development. On the other hand, aiding in the construction of fortifications and similar structures is merely a waste of taxpayers' money and won't benefit Armenia. Overall, an analysis of the document shows that the interests of Armenia, as well as its long-term development, were never a priority for either the US or the EU.