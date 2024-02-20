Toward new goals set by President Ilham Aliyev - Baku Network experts (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Baku Network Expert Platform has released the next episode of the analytical video project, Trend reports.

Project guests, including members of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sevil Mikayilova and Tural Ganjaliyev, along with the Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, political observer Sahil Karimli held discussions on President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the inauguration ceremony, the tasks and goals announced by the head of state for the upcoming period.

The key points emphasized by President Ilham Aliyev - the country's further development, new goals, large-scale projects, economy, military sphere, science and education, health care, social welfare, preservation of national and spiritual values, patriotic education of youth, offensive diplomacy, and other important topics were touched upon.

Trend News Agency presents the full video: