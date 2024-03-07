Some forces seek to doom S. Caucasus to tension hotbed - Azerbaijani artist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Some forces want to have a tension hotbed in the South Caucasus, said the Baku Network expert platform guest - People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mubariz Taghiyev, during the next episode of the platform's analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

He stated that the current activities of the Armenian leadership had resulted in full disarray.

“This is incredibly painful for me to see occurring in Armenia right now. No one understands what they want. All of this contributes to collapse. If this situation persists, they may lose their statehood,” Taghiyev added.