BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. In January-March, trade turnover between Georgia and Russia amounted to about $620 million, which is 7% less than in the same period in 2023, National Statistics Service of Georgia says, Trend reports.

According to the information, Russia ranks second among Georgia’s largest trading partners, its share in foreign trade amounted to 13.2%.

Exports of goods from Georgia to Russia in January-March exceeded $160 million, which is 9% less than a year earlier. Imports amounted to $458 million, down 6.5%.

Türkiye ranked first among Georgia's trading partners, with a turnover of almost $722 million (+5.6%). China is in third place, with a trade turnover of more than $330 million (-12%). They are followed by the United States (over $328 million), Azerbaijan (over $298 million) and Kyrgyzstan (over $237 million).