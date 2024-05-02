ADB president to attend COP29 in Baku

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa is set to attend COP29, scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during a meeting between Asakawa and Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov on the sidelines of the ADB's annual meetings in Tbilisi.

Discussions at the meeting centered on the current status and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ADB, particularly focusing on participation in transport and railway projects.

As Azerbaijan and the bank celebrate their 25th anniversary of cooperation this year, Asakawa expressed his intention to visit Azerbaijan in commemoration of the occasion. Sharifov extended an invitation to Asakawa on behalf of the Azerbaijani government to attend COP29, which was graciously accepted by Asakawa.

Additionally, during a meeting with Georgian Finance Minister Lasha Khutishvili, discussions revolved around mutual interests, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and experience exchange between the financial institutions of both countries, as well as collaboration within international financial organizations.

Sharifov commended his Georgian counterpart on successfully hosting the 57th annual meeting of the ADB Board of Directors.