Political stability stands vital for South Caucasus - ADB President

TBILISI, Georgia, May 3. Political stability stands vital for the South Caucasus, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Political stability and security are very important for peace, development, and prosperity everywhere, including Azerbaijan and Armenia. My hope is that world leaders will continue working together to promote peace and stability. ADB has helped to foster friendship among countries, including the South Caucasus. We are committed to continuing this," he said.

