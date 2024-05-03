Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Political stability stands vital for South Caucasus - ADB President

Politics Materials 3 May 2024 15:56 (UTC +04:00)
TBILISI, Georgia, May 3. Political stability stands vital for the South Caucasus, Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa said during a briefing, Trend reports.

"Political stability and security are very important for peace, development, and prosperity everywhere, including Azerbaijan and Armenia. My hope is that world leaders will continue working together to promote peace and stability. ADB has helped to foster friendship among countries, including the South Caucasus. We are committed to continuing this," he said.

