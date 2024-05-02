Projects of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Russia discussed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova, taking part in the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, met with Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on close ties in several areas, including humanitarian direction, and explored cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia on a number of platforms.

Additionally, it was noted that more than 300 secondary schools in Azerbaijan offer education in the Russian language, and Baku Slavic University and the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater named after Samed Vurgun are both operational. The activities of the Baku branches of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the First Sechenov Moscow State Medical University were also highlighted.

Besides, the meeting highlighted successful projects implemented during the 20-year activity of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation headed by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in the humanitarian sphere in Azerbaijan and beyond, including in the Russian Federation. Operation of the pavilion "Azerbaijan" at the Exhibition of National Economic Achievements in Moscow, reconstructed with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and activity of the Russian representation of the Foundation in further expansion of bilateral relations were underlined.

A concert program will be presented at the Helikon Opera House in Moscow in May with the help of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

