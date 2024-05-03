EU launches Team Europe mine action initiative in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The EU has launched the Team Europe mine action initiative in Azerbaijan, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at an event of the European Mine Action Team, Trend reports.

“We are here today to mark another step in supporting the EU, and that is the Team Europe initiative, which is a comprehensive initiative bringing together the institutions of the European Union and EU Member States, open to all Member States and financial institution partners.

It unites all projects, initiatives, and forms of support provided to Azerbaijan in the field of mine action. This is just the beginning of a program that will continue in the coming years. We recognize Azerbaijan's immense needs in this area.

Today it was announced that the European institutions will allocate another funding package of 2 million euros to Azerbaijan this year, and together with funding from EU member states, this amount will amount to almost 3 million euros,” Michalko said.

According to him, the European Union has for many years provided support to Azerbaijan in demining and its institutions, in particular ANAMA.

Last month, 141 anti-tank, 191 anti-personnel mines, and 2,502 unexploded rounds of ammunition were found and neutralized in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

