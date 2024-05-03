North-South ITC to be discussed at forum in Russia's Kazan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The topic of developing the North-South international transport corridor (ITC), eliminating bottlenecks in the transport, logistics, credit and financial spheres of cooperation will be discussed on May 14-19 in Kazan at the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: "Kazan Forum", Trend reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Algeria, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, the UAE, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other countries are expected to participate.

As follows from the published program, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev is expected to participate in the Forum at the head of a representative Azerbaijani delegation.

As part of the Kazan Forum, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan will hold a round table on May 17, which will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexey Overchuk, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Alekperov, Deputy Minister of Economy of Russia Dmitry Volvach, Head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mamedov, Chairman of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Seymur Adigozalov.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan is a key partner of the Russian Federation in the South Caucasus. Several joint megaprojects are currently being developed that will have not only a bilateral, but also a global nature. Among them are the development of the North-South international transport corridor, cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, and cooperation in industrial production. Russia is one of the three trading partners of Azerbaijan and ranks first in imports of Azerbaijani products from the non-oil sector," the program says.

Moreover, the round table participants will discuss the prospects for interaction in the medium term and the steps that the state and business should take to overcome barriers to the supply of products and the influx of investment, the development of logistics and tourism.