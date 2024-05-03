Total volume of bp's investments in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The total volume of bp's investments in all projects in Azerbaijan amounted to about $85 billion by the beginning of May, bp's vice president for the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the opening event of the information technology and cyber security laboratory at Baku Engineering University.

"We support Azerbaijan's sustainable development as a strategic partner for the country. We are talking not only about business projects but also about financing social initiatives that can have a positive impact on the vital activity of Azerbaijan," Aslanbayli emphasized.

To note, on May 3, as part of its work in Azerbaijan, bp opened a laboratory on information technologies and cyber security at Baku Engineering University (located in Khirdalan).

The lab was established a year ago and completed well ahead of the deadline (November 2024).

The total cost of the project is about 403,000 manat ($236,926). The project aims to assist the educational institution in training highly qualified specialists in information and communication technologies (ICT) and cyber security to meet the needs of Azerbaijan.

The university has specially purchased and installed 30 units of advanced and innovative ICT equipment and software in the laboratory, transforming it into a modern facility.

Additionally, about 1,000 faculty and students will use the lab each year to improve their knowledge and skills in IR. These will mainly be students specializing in computer engineering, ICT, computer science, and cyber/information security.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel