Azerbaijani Professional Football League appoints referees for Qarabag - Neftchi match

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The appointments of referees of the XXXIII tour in the Azerbaijan Premier League have been determined, the Professional Football League's (PFL) press service said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The referees of the Qarabag FC - Neftchi FC match have also been announced. The Azerbaijan derby will be managed by Ingilab Mammadov.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXXIII round

May 4 (Saturday)

Kapaz - Sumgait

Referees: Tural Gurbanov, Zohrab Abbasov, Teymur Teymurov, Nijat Ismayilli

Referee-inspector: Asim Khudiyev

AFFA representative: Asif Aliyev

Tovuz City Stadium, 16:30 (GMT+4)



Qarabag - Neftchi

Referees: Ingilab Mammadov, Namig Huseynov, Kamran Bayramov, Farid Hajiyev

Referee-inspector: Baris Simsek

AFFA representative: Elchin Mehtiyev

Azersun Arena 19:30 (GMT+4)



May 5 (Sunday)

Turan Tovuz - Zira

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Kamal Umudlu

Judge-inspector: Babek Guliyev

AFFA representative: Mubariz Huseynov

Tovuz City Stadium, 16:30 (GMT+4)



Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabah

Referees: Aliyar Agayev, Akif Amirali, Rahil Ramazanov, Rashad Ahmadov

Judge-inspector: Munis Abdullayev

AFFA representative: Bahram Gurbanov

Liv Bona Dea Arena, 19:00 (GMT+4)



May 6 (Monday)

Sabail - Gabala

Referees: Ali Aliyev, Jamil Guliyev, Eyyub Ibrahimov, Ravan Hamzazade

Judge-inspector: Vusal Aliyev

AFFA representative: Namig Aliyev

ASCO Arena, 19:00

