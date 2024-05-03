After European Cup, I plan to stay in Baku for training camp - Montenegro's gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. After completion of the European Cup, I will stay in Baku for training camp, Participant in the European Cup on rhythmic gymnastics, athlete representing Montenegro Nina Dragovic told Trend.

"The feelings from the competition are positive; it's nice to perform. The first exercise did not go as planned; I was confused and overexcited, but the second exercise allowed me to gather myself and complete the program successfully. I expect to do better in the European Cup than in prior competitions. I enjoy the atmosphere in Baku's Gymnastics Arena; there are always many fans in the stands, and everyone applauds regardless of whose country the gymnast represents," she noted.

Nina Dragovic emphasized that the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has created excellent conditions for athletes.

"After the European Cup, I'll stay in Baku for a four or five-day training camp. There are fantastic facilities here, including a large training area, high ceilings, and a choreographic hall. I've already held trainings here, and they helped me figure out the program, get acclimated to the hall, and get acclimatized before the start," the athlete added.

To note, Baku's National Gymnastics Arena hosts the European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics on May 3–5. Athletes representing 37 different nations will be competing in the event. The senior division will have both individual and group routines, while the junior division will be more focused on solo performances.

Azerbaijan's representation in the seniors category includes Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual events, along with a team comprising Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group performances. Additionally, Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the junior category athletes competing in individual programs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel